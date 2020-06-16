Dahisar’s doubling rate worsens to 11 days

As the state announced 'Mission Begin Again' last week to ease restrictions in non-containment zones, several areas across the city have started seeing a spike in the number of covid-19 cases. Areas such as Dahisar, Kandivali and Borivali which were termed as least affected wards have registered a higher growth rate and lower doubling rate of COVID-19 cases as compared to those termed as worst affected wards.

While the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai overall is 27 days. Wards comprising of areas such as Bhandup, Mulund, Andheri (E), Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar have been a concern for BMC officials. However, three BMC wards comprising of Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali and Malad have seen a spike in the number of cases since the past few weeks and have registered least number of days of doubling rates across the city. Until June 9, the Dahisar had a doubling rate of 13 days, the same has now gone down to 11 days.

The current doubling rate in Dahisar, Kandivali, Borivali stands at 11 days, 15 days and 16 days respectively. However, in the rest 21 wards, it ranges between 18 days and 55 days. Matunga tops the list with the doubling rate of record 55 days, followed by 53 days in Chembur (E), 49 days in Khar, 48 days in Dharavi and Dadar, 46 days in Byculla, 39 days in Sandhurst Road, 36 days in Colaba, 33 days in Elphinstone road, 30 days each in Andheri (west), 29 days in Grant road, 26 days in Parel, 24 days in Chembur (W), 22 days in Goregaon, 20 days in Marine Lines, 18 days in Ghatkopar, Mulund and Andheri (East) and 17 days in Bhandup.

"Cases are rising, that’s because contact tracing and testing is at its peak in these wards. Also, the trend where the curve first goes up and gradually starts to flatten, the above wards are currently in their first phase where due to rapid testing number of cases are surging. The same will be contained soon like wards like Dharavi, Worli, Kurla etc witnessed," said a senior BMC official.

According to a senior BMC official of the 17805 beds meant for covid19 patients and suspected covid19 victims, 13,142 (74%) are occupied. There are 6143 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH) and 4349 beds in dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) of which 5542 (91%) and 3702 (85%) are occupied respectively. Furthermore, at the Covid Care Centre 2 facilities, where asymptomatic positive cases or cases with mild symptoms are admitted, there are 7,131 beds of which3898 (53%) beds are occupied. The status of beds available for covid 19 patients and suspected covid 19 persons, close contacts is as on June 15.