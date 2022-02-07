Dahisar: Man kills friend over Rs 100, tries to burn evidence; arrested

The Dahisar Police have arrested a man for killing his friend over a trivial issue of not paying ₹100, wherein the accused pushed the victim in an AC garage and tried disposing of his body and evidence. Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.

According to police, the incident occurred between January 4 and 5 when a heated argument broke off between the 30-year-old accused over non-payment of Rs 100, which the former held a grudge against. The accused was irate over the victim, Raju Patil (30) for not returning ₹100 that the latter had taken from him.

Following the argument, when Patil abused the accused and his cousin, the latter strangled the victim with a plastic string, threw a blanket over him and tried to destroy evidence by burning the victim only to mislead his family members from identifying him.

When Patil was nowhere to be found, a case of a missing person was recorded and the probe pointed fingers towards the accused, who was arrested within 24 hours after the murder.

A suo-motu case was registered by the Dahisar police under the Indian Penal Code sections 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) against the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST