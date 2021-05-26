Cyclone Yaas: Six flights cancelled at Mumbai Airport; CSMIA says flights to other regions are being operated as per schedules

As many as six flights, including three departures, have been cancelled in view of cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said on Wednesday.

These include cancellations of three incoming and three outgoing flights between Mumbai and Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata.

However, flights to other regions are being operated as per schedules and all passengers have been requested to reconfirm schedules with their respective airlines before making travel plans.

"In light of the developments around Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed the cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Approximately 6 flights, consisting of 3 arrivals and 3 departures, have been cancelled so far. Flights to other regions continue to operate on schedule. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines to check the schedule in advance," CSMIA said.

Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph, inundating the low-lying areas amid a storm surge.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Yaas is currently crossing the Odisha border south of Balasore and will reach Jharkhand on Thursday morning.