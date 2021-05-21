Cyclone Tauktae: ONGC to extend immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh to survivors, Rs 2 lakh to kin of victims and missing persons

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday announced cash relief for families of the deceased and survivors of the private contractor-operated barge that sunk in the Arabian Sea after being battered by a severe cyclone.

ONGC said an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the 186 survivors of the sunk barge and Rs 2 lakh for the dead and missing persons' families.

At least 51 persons died and 24 are still missing after barge P-305 of Afcons lost anchor and hit an unmanned installation before capsizing earlier this week.

None of those on barge P-305 was ONGC employee. They were either employee of Afcons or hired by it for executing a contract it had got from ONGC.