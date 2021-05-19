Cyclone Tauktae: High-level panel to enquire into barges stranding in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The oil ministry on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of three vessels of a contractor of ONGC in cyclone 'Tauktae'.

Three barges of Afcons, a contractor working on ONGC fields off the west coast with more than 600 people on board, were stranded in offshore areas during the severe cyclone.

"The stranding, drifting and subsequent events have led to loss of several lives," a ministry statement said without giving details.