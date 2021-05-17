Cyclone Tauktae: 2 dead in Maharashtra's Konkan region

Two persons died in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, the state government said on Monday. Two boats anchored at the Anandwadi harbour in Sindhudurg district drowned, an official statement said, adding that seven sailors were on board the two vessels.

A sailor, identified as Rajaram Kadam, from Devgad taluka in the district died in the incident, while three others were missing. The three other sailors were safe, the statement said. Besides, one person died in a rain-related incident in Raigad district, state minister Aditi Tatkare said in a post on Twitter.