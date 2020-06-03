Cyclone Nisarga: MSEDCL power cut in some areas of Vasai-Virar, power likely to be restored at 2:30 pm

With an expected increase in wind conditions up to 120 kilometres, cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall on the north coast of Maharashtra later today, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

And as we all know, heavy rains could lead to power cuts in several parts of the city. As we speak about powercuts, some areas in the Vasai-Virar region have already seen power cuts which will only be restored by 2.30 pm today. A message was conveyed regarding the same by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

"Dear Consumer (001540409320), there is power failure due to Emergency Outage. Expected restoration at 02:30 PM. Inconvenience regretted," read a message received by a resident of Virar.