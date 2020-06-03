Cyclone Nisarga: MSEDCL power cut in some areas of Vasai-Virar, power likely to be restored at 2:30 pm

With an expected increase in wind conditions up to 120 kilometres, cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall on the north coast of Maharashtra later today, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
And as we all know, heavy rains could lead to power cuts in several parts of the city. As we speak about powercuts, some areas in the Vasai-Virar region have already seen power cuts which will only be restored by 2.30 pm today. A message was conveyed regarding the same by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
"Dear Consumer (001540409320), there is power failure due to Emergency Outage. Expected restoration at 02:30 PM. Inconvenience regretted," read a message received by a resident of Virar.
While we talk about power cuts, it is imperative to note that internet connectivity might also be weak today. And those working from home, beware!
Internet service providers have been sending out messages to their customers to unplug the internet cable to avert any damage to the devices. "This is to alert and inform that if thundering or lightening occurs, Kindly unplug the internet cable from your routers and other internet devices to avoid any kind of damage to your devices and appliances. DNAINFOTEL will not be responsible for any damage to your Routers or network devices due to lightening and thundering," a message received by DNA INFOTEL customer read.
Meanwhile, in the wake of impending cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the city from midnight to Thursday afternoon.
The police also banned citizens from visiting places like beaches, parks and promenades along the coastline.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nisarga is expected to affect the city today between 11 am to 7 pm.
