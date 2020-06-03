Cyclone Nisarga: Check how the cyclone is going to affect Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Alibag on Windy.com

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been put on high alert, as Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall today.

The cyclone, which lands in Alibaug, will then move towards Mumbai and then move into the interiors and head northwards, Windy.com, a weather forecast website suggests.

All you need to do is type your city on the search bar, and you will get a detailed live tracker on the cyclone's movement for the next few days. For example, if you live in Mumbai, type Mumbai; if you live in Navi Mumbai, check how the cyclone is going to affect your area.

A deeper study into the website will also show you wind speeds, and from the looks of the information gathered by the team at wind.com, the maximum wind gust speeds that will hit Mumbai will be 116 km/h. In comparison, the wind gust speeds in Cyclone Amphan that hit the east coast were around 180 km/h.