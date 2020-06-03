Cyclone Nisarga: Mobile services affected in parts of Raigad and other areas to be restored soon

The landfall process of cyclone Nisarga, the first cyclone to hit Mumbai in 72 years, impacted telecom services in parts of Raigad and other areas. The work to restore it has already begun stated the telecom association of mobile service providers.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), DG, Rajan S Mathews, said, “The efforts are in full swing to implement steps to ensure the Business Continuity Planning (BCP) as part of the disaster management measures in these areas.” The telecom operators were already prepared for a scenario where services in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Daman, Diu, and Gujarat, may be impacted.

The association said that the telecom companies are coordinating their preparations with the DoT HQ in Delhi and with the local DoT control centres in these service areas.

“Intra Circle Roaming arrangements to enable any subscriber to latch on to any working network are being instituted,” Mathews said. He added that COAI is closely monitoring the networks that are being done both by telcos and infrastructure providers to enable timely identification and restoration.

The industry has also prepared 'cell on wheels' to maintain network operations in case any existing telecom infrastructure gets damaged. DoT and its field offices have been working closely with industry to make joint efforts for coordination with NDRF and the local administration.

While the landfall of Nisarga started near Alibag, the cyclone moved to coastal areas in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. “Tidal waves measuring upto six-eight feet lashed parts of coastal areas in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.” Meanwhile, tin roofs erected on the terraces of residential apartments flew away in some places in Raigad and Palghar districts. There were no power disruption, but in some locations as part of preventative measures power was cut.