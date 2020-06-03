Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra govt issues dos and don'ts for dealing with cyclonic storm

The Maharashtra CMO also tweeted that offices, industries and other activities, which resumed functioning, will stay closed today and Thursday. "Do not leave your house for your own safety and well-being," it added.

Do’s

· Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors.

· Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag.

· Regularly inspect battery operated as well as reserve power systems. Pay attention to the official instructions on television and radio. Charge emergency light, phones & power banks.

· If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practice how all members of the house will use the space during the cyclone.

· Keep an emergency kit ready.

· Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some windows open so that the pressure is maintained.

· Stay at the center of the room. Stay away from corners as debris often accumulates in corners.

· Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or heavy table or desk, and hold it tight.

· Use your hands to protect your head and neck.

· Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls.

· If you find an open space and there is enough time, find right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture.

· Relocate to a pre-determined or administration -determined location. Disconnect the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools. Store drinking water in a clean place (jugs, bottles etc.)

· Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid, as needed.

· Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company.

· Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smell of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call an electrician.

· Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

· Fishermen should keep a radio set with extra batteries handy.

Don'ts

• Don't spread or believe in rumours.

• Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone.

• Stay away from damaged buildings.

• Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm.

• Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.

• Fishermen should not venture out in the sea.

With cyclone Nisarga' expected to hit coastal Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said it was likely to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past, and asked people to stay alert.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over phone about the impending storm and assured all necessary help from the Centre a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a similar assurance, he said in a televised address.

All efforts were being made to ensure there was no loss of life due to the cyclone that was likely to make landfall near Alibag on Wednesday, he said, adding that the Army, Navy and Air Force were on stand-by.