Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 till Thursday afternoon

Even the BMC advised people to stay home in wake of Cyclone Nisarga. "While it’s best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall; but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry hammer or objects that can help you break glass in case your car doors get jammed," BMC said in a statement.

With an expected increase in wind conditions up to 120 kilometres, cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall on the north coast of Maharashtra later today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nisarga is expected to affect the city today between 11 am to 7 pm.

"Wind conditions will further increase up to 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph as conditions are favourable for intensification. The higher sea surface temperature and low vertical wind shear favoured the intensification of severe cyclonic circulation," said IMD in a series of tweets.

Explaining the nature of wind speed, IMD further tweeted, "Eye diameter is about 65 km as observed through Radar. Thus the diameter has decreased during past 01 hours indicating intensification of the system. Hence wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph."