Cyclone Nisarga: BMC tells residents of Bandra Bandstand hutments to relocate ahead of severe cyclonic storm

A team of civic officials led by Assistant Municipal Commissioner (H-West) Vinayak Visphute, along with Congress corporator Asif Zakaria, reached out to the residents on Tuesday morning, assuring them that the BMC was taking preventive measures to ensure their safety, and asked the residents to leave the hutments and shift to makeshift shelter camps set up by the civic body in schools and colleges.

A BMC official said the civic body had converted a total of five municipal and private schools and colleges, including St Andrew’s College and St.Joseph School in Bandra, into temporary base camps, with all necessary basic amenities. The BMC has also arranged for BEST buses to ferry the residents to the camps from Ganesh Nagar. Similarly, municipal schools in other wards too have been converted by the BMC into temporary shelters. Special precautionary measures have been taken at K-west, P-north, and G-north wards, which are closer to the sea. The civic body has issued an advisory with dos and don’ts to Mumbaikars on Twitter and other social media platforms, asking them to stay put indoors.

"As a proactive measure, the BMC has set up camps in some of the nearby schools and colleges. We have spoken to the residents and told them to relocate to these facilities and stay put for at least 24 hours till the weather clears," said Zakaria. "The area where the shanties are located is a lowland, and those living there are at high risk. They were initially reluctant to relocate. However, we convinced them by explaining the gravity of the situation to them," added Zakaria.

The residents of Ganesh Nagar, however, have requested for time till 10 am on Wednesday, and assured the authorities that they will take a call about shifting to the facilities after ascertaining the condition of the tide. "There are at least 200 families. Therefore, we asked for time till Wednesday morning knowing the Cyclone will hit by afternoon. We will keep a close watch on the tides and will start relocating the facilities during the early hours of Wednesday," said Ganga Singh, community leader of the residents staying at Ganesh Nagar.