Cyclone Nisarga: BMC, Mumbai police evacuate people living near coastal areas; see pics

As the Cyclone Nisarga started it's journey towards Mumbai, the authorities have started taking precautionary measures to rescue people and keep them safe.
The civic authority along with the Mumbai police have started evacuating people from coastal areas as most people live in weaker structures and shanties.
From Wednesday morning the officials from the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were seen appealing people to support them for the evacuation drive. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also appealed to people to cooperate with the civic body.
People staying in the city's koliwada and along the sea were being evacuated. These people from Cuffe Parade, Worli, Mahim, and Versova were taken to safe areas.
People who are staying along Mahim Causeway were shifted to the nearest municipal school. BMC has arranged about 35 schools as temporary shelters for citizens and people have been urged to relocate there. The ward officers have been instructed to evacuate people from dangerous and coastal settlements to safer places.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)