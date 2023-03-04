Cyber safe: Duo dupe man looking to release film on OTT | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Malad police have registered a cheating case against two persons, who allegedly duped a man on the pretext of getting his script turned into a movie for an OTT platform. The complainant in the case is the firm of which the OTT platform is a part.

The duo, impersonating the OTT platform’s officials, contacted the man and promised to get his film going for Rs1.5 lakh. After gaining his trust, they took Rs25,000 as advance and also sent an agreement to him. This was supplemented with an ‘agreement update’ through an email on Aug 31, 2022. However, the man sensed something amiss and informed his son about it.

The son contacted the company to make an internal enquiry on who these two people are. Questioning revealed that the two suspects don’t work with the OTT department. An associate with the firm’s legal department later approached the police and an offence was registered on Thursday for cheating by personation, dishonestly inducing delivery of property and defamation, besides other sections under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai police cautions citizens on cyber crime

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput

