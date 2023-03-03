Mira-Bhayandar: Banker's wife looking for online marketing job duped of ₹3.99 lakh by cyber crooks

Representative Image

In yet another cyber fraud case in Bhayandar, a 31-year-old woman married to a bank manager was duped of ₹3.99 lakh under the guise of a fake online marketing job.

In her complaint to the Navghar police, the woman who works as senior assistant with a private firm in Navi Mumbai stated that she received a message on her WhatsApp number from an unknown sender about a part time online marketing job offering lucrative commissions amounting ₹2000 to ₹5,000 per day.

The complainant went on the link and uploaded her details following which the cyber crook gave her a joining code and asked her to deposit ₹2000 for the first task to start work. The woman deposited the amount, followed by completing more tasks.

Crooks tried to win the confidence and trust of the woman

To win the confidence and trust of their potential target, the crooks even generated account statements of the commission earned by the complainant and transferred a total of ₹3.99 lakh.

However, she was neither able to withdraw the commission nor the invested amount. When enquired, the complainant was asked to deposit another ₹2.23 lakh to withdraw her profit.

After realising she was duped, the woman registered a complaint with the Navghar police station. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act was registered against the cyber criminals.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said that investigation is on to nab the accused.

