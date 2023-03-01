e-Paper Get App
Mira-Bhayandar: Man booked for cheating bank for loan

The case was registered against the man following a complaint by the bank branch manager

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: Man booked for cheating bank for loan

Mira-Bhayandar: The Bhayandar police have registered a case against a man for taking a gold loan by pledging fake ornaments to the bank.

According to the police, the case was registered against Ramkumar Tiwari following a complaint by the bank branch manager, who stated that the accused pledged two gold bracelets and a chain as mortgage to avail a loan of Rs 6,79,100 in July 2021.

However, during the recently conducted half-yearly internal audit and inspection process, the staff were shocked to learn that the ornaments were merely gold-plated and fake. An investigation is underway to ascertain how the process of valuation and certification was bypassed while approving the loan.

