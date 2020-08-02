Cyber Frauds: Imposter dupes sexagenarian of Rs 50k

Mumbai: A Vakola-based sexagenarian was duped of Rs 49,295 by an imposter who offered to refund the money paid for the online advertisement of the flat he wants to put on rent. The unidentified accused had lured Herbert D'Silva, 68, with a refund of Rs 1,050 and siphoned Rs 49,295 instead.

Vakola Police have booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act, while further investigation is underway.

D'Silva had posted an advertisement to rent his flat on a popular digital platform for local service businesses, and for that, he had paid a premium of Rs 1,050. On July 27, the sexagenarian received a call from a man posing as an agent of Sulekha.com and told D'Silva that he is eligible to receive a full refund as the listed property did not garner any hits. The senior believed the agent and agreed to take the conversation ahead.

"During the phone call, the imposter agent sought my debit card details, its expiration date and the CVV number. In a bid to get a refund of the premium charges, I obliged and shared the details. While the phone call was on, I received six one time passwords (OTP), which I shared with the agent, after which he disconnected the call," D'Silva said in his complaint. When the senior checked his text messages, he noticed that Rs 49,295 was debited from his account in a series of transactions.

The complainant panicked and tried calling the agent to enquire about the transactions, only to find his phone was switched off and unreachable. Realising that he has been duped, D'Silva immediately approached the bank and alerted them, following which he filled out a dispute form upon the bank's instructions. He then lodged a complaint with Vakola Police and a case was registered against the unidentified accused.