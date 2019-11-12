Cyber-cafe owner from Andhra held for cheating financial firm, 1 on the run

Mumbai: The MIDC police arrested an Andhra Pradesh-based cyber-cafe owner for cheating a financial institution, forgery and obtaining loans through cheating.

The cyber-cafe owner, SV Jinka, was arrested from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Police said, Jinka also worked as an Aadhaar and PAN Card agent, used the documents of his customers to cheat an Andheri-based financial institution, which provided online loans.

According to the police, Jinka and his associate, who is wanted in the case, came across an advertisement about a financial institution, which gave short-term loans online.

The advertisement stated that the loans would be interest free, if the applicant repaid the amount borrowed within 15 days. To be eligible for the loan, the applicants had to submit copies of their identity proof only.

Jinka and his associate, who worked in a cyber-cafe, had access to the identity proofs of the customers who approached them for PAN or Aadhaar Card.

To provide more details, the accused duo created fake email IDs and brought SIM cards in the names of 58 of their clients, said the police. The duo then applied for online loans, using the fake email addresses and mobile nos. of clients. After the loans were disbursed, Jinka and his aide spent the money on online shopping, without repaying.

When the financial institution realised they were conned of Rs1.5 lakh, they approached MIDC police and registered a complaint. Police then sent a team to Andhra Pradesh and they tracked down Jinka.

He was arrested, and then he was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody till November 16. Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for his accomplice.