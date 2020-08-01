Cut-offs to rise, students begin applying for FYJC admissions

Mumbai: Students can apply online for admissions to the First Year Junior College (FYJC) by filling the application form (Part 1) at https://11thadmission.org.in/ starting from August 1. Junior colleges claim the cut-offs are likely to rise considering large number of students of both state and private boards have scored high marks in Class 10 exams.

Students who have cleared Class 10 board exams can fill Part-1 of the online application form using login ID and password generated on completion of registration. Students can fill in their personal information, contact details, pay admission process fees and verify forms from school or respective guidance centres.

The state education department stated the timetable for filling of Part-2 (option form) and further schedule where students can select 10 colleges and opt for particular streams followed by the announcement of merit lists will be declared soon.

Junior colleges claim the cut-off marks for Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational streams are bound to rise this year as students have performed well in Class 10 board exams. Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra (west), said, "The cut-offs will rise across all streams because there are dozens of students who have scored 90 per cent and above. Many students have secured above 95 per cent too."

Zarine Bhathena, principal of Bhavan's College, Andheri (west) said, "I think the cut-off rates will rise this year. But we will have to wait and see how students apply, the choices they make in terms of which colleges they opt for and where they put in their applications."

This year, there will be no offline admissions as the entire FYJC admission process will be conducted online. There will be no first-come, first-serve (FCFS) rounds for FYJC admissions this year. Instead, special, merit-based rounds will be conducted, depending on the availability of vacant seats.

Also, 50 per cent seats will be reserved for minority quota, 10 per cent for in-house quota, 12 per cent for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), five per cent for management quota and four per cent for students with special needs in FYJC admission.

The intake capacity is 3,20,120 in 838 registered colleges in the Mumbai metropolitan region this year. Around 1,80,472 students have registered for the FYJC admission process as of July 31, 2020.

Admission process

Go to https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in/

Select region to apply

Complete Student Registration

Fill personal, contact and academic details

Enter Login ID and password

Fill details

Pay admission process fees

Verify forms at school or guidance centres

Helpline:

09823009801

mumbai.11thadmission@gmail.com