Cultivating Reading Culture: NMMC Leading The Way

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated a unique program aimed at fostering a reading culture among students. In addition to promoting book reading, the civic body also recognises and rewards those students who read the most books in a month.

An essential component of this initiative is the acknowledgement and appreciation of dedicated readers. Students who read the most books in a given month are honoured with prestigious titles such as 'Reading Emperor' or 'Empress of Reading,' along with a well-deserved badge of honour. “This public recognition not only motivates students but also celebrates their dedication to reading,” explained a senior civic official.

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and with unwavering support from the education department, NMMC is taking the lead in nurturing a culture of reading among students. The civic body is also taking steps to establish libraries in schools located near slum areas or within the slums themselves, with the aim of instilling reading habits in children.

“We have set up a library in every school, with book collections ranging from 250-2500, tailored to the specific student population. Our goal is to make quality reading material accessible to all students. Books from these libraries are made available on a weekly basis, with an added incentive that if a student returns a book before the week’s end, another one is promptly placed in their hands. This simple yet effective system actively encourages students to engage with literature,” said the official.

Education Officer Aruna Yadav plays a pivotal role in spearheading this campaign. It is widely recognised that holistic development is closely connected to the habit of reading. The NMMC’s Education Department is committed to instilling a passion for reading from an early age. Through these concerted efforts, they are nurturing a generation of lifelong learners and cultivating a deep love for the written word.

As part of the reading culture promotion, last week, six students from NMMC schools delved into the pages of “Wings of Fire”, the autobiography of the esteemed former President of India and renowned scientist, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, affectionately known as the “Missile Man”. This literary exploration was conducted in honour of Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary.

The young readers shared their enthusiasm, expressing a newfound desire to explore the entire book after their captivating experience