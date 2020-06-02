CSMIA handles over 390 flights after revival of domestic ops

MUMBAI: Acting on the directives issued by the Government of India to resume domestic flight operations from May 25, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has catered to a total of 391 flights which included 196 departures and 195 arrival movements, in the last one week. CSMIA has handled a total of 42,503 passengers which include 31,665 passengers at departures and 10,838 at arrivals. An airport official said, this past week, the passenger load capacity has been the highest on Mumbai-Delhi route with 8,130 passengers departing out of CSMIA.

The airport has undertaken various steps and has put in place several standard operating procedures for the safety of its passengers while working closely with APHO and BMC in their process to curb the spread of the coronavirus and follow all other directives as indicated by the Government of India.