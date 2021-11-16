Cruise drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani seeks more time to appear after second summons by Mumbai police

Mumbai police official informed that the second summons was issued to actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani in which she had sought more time.

"Now, there could be the issuance of a third summons too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case," the official added.

Mumbai Police on November 10 had summoned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for questioning in the extortion case being probed by it but she did not appear before them citing health reasons.

Her summons comes days after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

"Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come, we'll summon her again for questioning," Mumbai Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She had earlier been issued a summons by the SIT. However, she said she was "not well" and did not appear before the team. If she does not approach the Mumbai Police herself, she is likely to be summoned by the SIT for the second time in the next few days.

The Mumbai Police's SIT is probing the allegations of extortion that have been levelled against NCB zonal unit director Sameer Wankhede in the course of the investigation into the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Sources in the Mumbai Police stated that Pooja Dadlani's statement is extremely important in the case. The legal aspects of the matter are being examined, they said.

SRK's manager who was often spotted outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office when Aryan Khan was in jail is significant for the investigation.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ Mumbai: Illegal immigrants held in Mira Road

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 03:30 PM IST