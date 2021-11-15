Mumbai: Illegal immigrants held in Mira Road

After a brief lull, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have once again launched a crackdown aimed at flushing out illegal immigrants from the twin-city. Acting on a tip-off, the police team under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil, rounded up nine migrants including two women suspected to be of Bangladeshi origin from the Govind Nagar area of Mira Road.

After the suspects failed to produce legitimate documents to authorize their stay in the country, they were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act, police said while tagging a note of caution to those who employ staff especially construction workers and domestic helps without verifying credentials.

“While efforts were on to track down those facilitating the illegal trafficking, we were also checking if more such immigrants are staying in this area,” said an investigating officer.

