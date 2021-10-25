Cross-dresser arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh

The Pant Nagar police have arrested a 37-year-old man for cheating a Ghatkopar resident of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakh. The police said the accused used to pose as transgender and inform the victim about evil in their house and take their ornaments.

The arrested accused is identified as Jeetu Bhai Javher Bhai Parmar, 37, a resident of Vasai in Palghar.

Senior police inspector Suhas Kamble of Pant Nagar police station confirmed the cheating took place on October 13, and they are further investigating the case.

"He was dressed and had makeup like a transgender person. He claimed that the complainant's house had bad evils and to get rid of it, the family should give gold ornaments. They should pack it in a handkerchief and keep it on the four-lane road. Keeping them busy in talks, he took away the gold ornaments worth Rs 2.50 lakh," said another officer of the station.

The police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian penal code.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Parmar from Navghar, Mulund. "Parmar has a history of such crimes. He has around seven cases across Ahmedabad, Surat and Maharashtra police stations," the officer added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 06:37 AM IST