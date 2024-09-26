 CREDAI-MCHI Applauds CM Eknath Shinde For Receiving World Agriculture Forum Award
CREDAI-MCHI Applauds CM Eknath Shinde For Receiving World Agriculture Forum Award

CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), applauds the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, on being honored with the 2nd World Agriculture Prize.

Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:09 AM IST
CM Eknath Shinde receives the World Agriculture Prize at NCPA, Mumbai, recognized for his contributions to sustainable development and environmental protection. | X

CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), applauds the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, on being honored with the 2nd World Agriculture Prize. This recognition, awarded by the World Agriculture Forum, highlights his outstanding contributions to environmental protection and sustainable development.

CREDAI-MCHI also actively supported the forum, reinforcing its commitment to initiatives that foster socio-economic growth and a green Maharashtra. The award was presented to Shinde by Governor C P Radhakrishnan during a special program held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on World Bamboo Day.

Expressinh his sentiments, Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, said, "The Chief Minister’s dedication to improving the rural economy and promoting sustainable, farmer-centric policies has made a significant impact, not only in agriculture, but across industries like real estate. CREDAI-MCHI actively supports the World Agriculture Forum because we believe that sustainable agricultural practices and environmental stewardship are directly aligned with the real estate sector's goals of fostering socio-economic growth."

Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary of CREDAI-MCHI, congratulated the Chief Minister and said, "This award reflects his remarkable commitment to empowering farmers and enhancing agricultural sustainability. Under his leadership, Maharashtra continues to shine as a beacon of innovation and development in the agricultural sector."

