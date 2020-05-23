CR Women's Welfare Organisation helps staff and families during the lockdown

Amid the lockdown in the city due to COVID-19, the Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) has been assisting families of railway employees by providing essential supplies, and has also distributed masks and sanitisers to railway employees to protect them from the disease.

Under the leadership of Relly Mittal all members of the CRWWO have been continuously helping the out house railway colony families through their contributions.

Recently, the CRWWO distributed grocery kits to families living in railway colony Nirmal Park out house, with each kit comprising flour, lentils, rice, onions, potatoes, oil, salt etc.

Earlier, the CRWWO helped employees working in the crew lobbies at Panvel, Kalyan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as well as at Railway Hospitals and the Control Office of Mumbai Division of Central Railway, by providing masks and sanitizers.

Apart from this, the CRWWO has helped the staff of the Railway Protection Force posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by giving 50 liters of sanitizer and 350 masks.