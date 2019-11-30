CR to operate block tonight on its fast-line and Harbour line to dismantle Kurla FOB.

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate a special traffic and power block on the fast line and Harbour line at Kurla Station from 11.50 pm on November 30 to 04.50 am on December 1 (Sat/Sun midnight) for dismantling of FOB girders.

Due to this block, the train running pattern on midnight of November 30/ December 1 will be as under:

Cancellation/short termination of services

Harbour line services for Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving CSMT from 11.14 pm of November 30 to 05.06 am on December 1 will remain cancelled.

Harbour line services for CSMT/Vadala Road leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.16 pm of November 30 to 04.25 am of December 1 will remain cancelled.

PL-184 Panvel-CSMT local leaving Panvel at 10.19 pm on November 30 will run up to Kurla only

PL-192 Panvel-CSMT local leaving Panvel at 23.13 hrs on November 30 will run up to Mankhurd only.

Diversion of services

Fast line services leaving Thane after 10.20 pm of November 30 will be diverted on slow line between

Mulund and Matunga during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul

stations.

Mail/Express trains running

Mail/ Express trains leaving Thane after 11.20 pm of November 30 will be diverted on slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations during the block period.