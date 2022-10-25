e-Paper Get App
CR leading GoI's 'Special Campaign 2.0: Tickmark on 608 out of 704 campaigns, deadline near

Special campaign 2.0 is still in progress and aims to ensure cleanliness and speedy disposal of all pending matters in government offices.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
The Central Railway is taking the lead in Government of India’s Special Campaign 2.0 that started on October 2, 2022. It has so far completed 608 campaigns out of 704 campaigns that were planned until October 31, 2022.

This campaign includes cleanliness drive at railway stations, railway premises, tracks, workshops, railway colonies etc. It also has to ensure the disposal of pending matters in government offices and ministries. 

Mission of Special Campaign 2.0

In line with the philosophy of Special Campaign 2.0, the Central Railway has set a wide target for itself. It is on a cleanliness mission and has taken up all 466 stations for the Cleanliness Campaign. A special emphasis has been laid on mechanised cleaning of railway stations with a special focus on cleanliness of trains and stations, including toilets & washrooms. 

Central Railway has already held more than 608 cleanliness campaigns covering railway stations, offices, workshops, railway staff colonies, etc. During this campaign, several other initiatives have also been taken up which include the development of IT applications for online processing and disposal of various pending references. 

Additionally, public grievances are also monitored through the ‘Rail Madad portal’. It provides real-time redressal of grievances and online monitoring of the pendency and disposal of these grievances. Special campaign 2.0 is still in progress and aims to ensure cleanliness and speedy disposal of all pending matters in government offices.

