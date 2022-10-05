Central Railway observes “Swachhata Pakhwada - Special Campaign 2.0"

A fortnight long cleanliness drive was launched on Indian Railways to observe ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2022’ from 16.9.2022 to 2.10.2022 with a view to ensure visible improvement in cleanliness at all places viz. railway stations, trains, offices, colonies, workshops, hospitals, food stalls etc.

‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2022 - Special Campaign 2.0’ culminated with various activities organised at CSMT on 2.10.2022 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Diesel locos and one EMU rake were painted with Mahatma’s picture, Swachhata message and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav theme by railway staff. Skits and a Swachhata Rally on cleanliness and recycling were staged at CSMT on the occasion. A huge Rangoli depicting the importance of Mahatma Gandhi’s message on Swachhata was also displayed at the CSMT concourse. A pictorial exhibition on Gandhiji was also displayed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division along with other officers participated in various cleanliness activities. He also distributed awards for best performance during Swachhata Pakhwada 2022 for best cleaned station, toilets; best maintained garden at station, best residential colony, best dispensary.

He also flagged off the Swachhata Doot rally and released swachhata song on the occasion.

Similar cleanliness activities were also carried out in Pune, Nagpur, Solapur and Bhusaval divisions of Central Railway under the guidance of DRMs Smt, Renu Sharma, Smt Richa Khare, Shailesh Gupta and Naveen Patil (ADRM) respectively.

The ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-2022’ began with administering the ‘Swachhata pledge’ to officers and staff on 16.9.2022. The pledge was also administered to all staff including safai karamcharis at their respective places of work to bring cleanliness awareness at Headquarters and on all Divisions.

Central Railway has undertaken various activities during this fortnight long drive. Each day was observed with a theme such as Swachh Awareness, Swachh Samwad (Cleanliness Dialogue), Swachh Stations (Clean Stations), Swachh Rail Gaadi (Clean Trains), Swachh Parisar (Clean Workplace), Swachh Aahar (Clean Food Items), Swachh Neer (Clean Drinking Water), Swachh Saamagri (Proper House-Keeping and Clean Materials), Swachh Aawas (Clean Housing), Swachh Chikitsa (Clean Medical Treatment), Swachh Spardha (Cleanliness Competitions), Swachh Sameeksha (Review/Briefing) etc. Railway Officials along with NGOs, Social Organisations, Social workers participated in these activities.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway said everybody to work voluntarily for cleanliness, create awareness against single use plastics and minimise use of plastics.

The Environment and Housekeeping Wing of Central Railway has done excellent work during Swacchata Pakhwada - 2022. 1,394 kg of plastic waste has been collected since 16th September, 2022, which is a commendable effort. Central Railway has achieved 100% fitment of bio-toilets by fitting 18000 toilets on 5000 coaches. 5155 pairs of steel / plastic dustbins have been provided on station premises for passengers.