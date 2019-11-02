CR imposes major block on harbour, suburban lines for dismantling FOB at Mahim

Mumbaikars brace yourself as this week it’s not just Sunday mega block, but a major block on the harbour and suburban lines which was imposed on Saturday morning.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Central Railway imposed a major traffic and power block of four hours on November 2 and November 3. The major block of four hours will be imposed on both 'up' and 'down' line on the harbour line during the night. In a press release the railways said, "The 'up' and 'down' line will be shut from 12:30 am to 4:30 am on the harbour line. A three-and-half hour block on both fast (up and down) and slow (up and down) lines of the Western Railway from 1 am to 4:30 am for dismantling the MCGM Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Mahim North.”

On the other hand, the last train on the Western Railway between Churchgate-Bhayandar left at 12:30 am on Saturday. Some services remained cancelled on Saturday early morning on Western ine. The Churchgate-Andheri local scheduled at 12:31 am was cancalled.