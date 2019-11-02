CR imposes major block on harbour, suburban lines for dismantling FOB at Mahim

Mumbaikars brace yourself as this week it’s not just Sunday mega block, but a major block on the harbour and suburban lines which was imposed on Saturday morning.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the Central Railway imposed a major traffic and power block of four hours on November 2 and November 3. The major block of four hours will be imposed on both 'up' and 'down' line on the harbour line during the night. In a press release the railways said, "The 'up' and 'down' line will be shut from 12:30 am to 4:30 am on the harbour line. A three-and-half hour block on both fast (up and down) and slow (up and down) lines of the Western Railway from 1 am to 4:30 am for dismantling the MCGM Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Mahim North.”
On the other hand, the last train on the Western Railway between Churchgate-Bhayandar left at 12:30 am on Saturday. Some services remained cancelled on Saturday early morning on Western ine. The Churchgate-Andheri local scheduled at 12:31 am was cancalled.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)