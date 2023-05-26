CR announces Special Trains between Mumbai's CSMT & Tuticorin to meet increased passenger demand |

Mumbai: In response to the surge in passenger demand, Central Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Tuticorin station in Tamil Nadu. These additional services aim to alleviate the increased rush and provide improved connectivity for travellers.

Details of train

According to Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, the special train with the number 01143 will depart from CSMT at 1.15 pm on Friday, May 26, 2023, and again on June 2, 2023, to cater to the needs of passengers. The train will cover the distance and arrive at Tuticorin at 11.00 pm on the following day. This service will operate for a total of two trips.

In the reverse direction, the train with the number 01144 will depart from Tuticorin at 4.00 am on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and June 4, 2023, for its journey back to CSMT. It is scheduled to reach CSMT at 3.40 pm on the next day.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure further added that bookings for these special trains are already open and can be made through the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations as well as the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.