Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Covid funeral pall-bearers to get Rs 25 lakh insurance cover

The Maharashtra Government will provide an insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to the employees of the non-government and social organisations who are engaged in performing funeral rites of persons who died because of the coronavirus pandemic. The insurance cover will be applicable to those employees of non-government and social organisations who were present on duty 14-days before the date of his or her hospitalisation or death.

This was announced by the Minister of Rural Development Hassan Mushrif who said the government has issued notification and given instructions to the Zilla Parishads. The insurance cover will be provided up to September 30 especially in the rural areas.

Mushrif recalled that the state government has already provided an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to frontline warriors, sanitation staff, paramedics and nurses, police, ASHA workers and doctors- who are working to tackle the COVID-19 illness and face the highest risk of contracting the illness.

The minister said the insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to employees of non-government and social organisations was taken as there are curbs on attending the funeral and performing rites by relatives to avoid infection. “In such a situation, employees of non-government and social organisations perform funeral rites that risk their lives. It has been decided to provide insurance cover to these brave corona warriors in rural areas till September 30,'' he noted.

Mushrif said the government will take the decision to extend the insurance cover beyond September 30 after assessing the ground level Covid-19 situation. He informed that the employees of the concerned non-government and social organisations will have to be registered in the gram panchayats.