COVID care center patients protest in Maharashtra's Buldhana over delay in lunch

Patients at a COVID-19 care centre in Shegaon of Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday staged a protest allegedly for the delay in getting their lunch.

According to Additional District Collector Dinesh Gite, the delay took place due to an issue with the contractor's gas cylinder.

"I have been told that the contractor's gas cylinder was not working, hence there was the delay. But we are doing a thorough enquiry," Gite said.

As many as 15,817 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 1,10,485.

The death toll currently stands at 52,723, including 56 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 22,82,191 positive cases and 21,17,744 recoveries have been reported so far.