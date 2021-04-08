COVID-19: Vaccination drive affected at several places in Mumbai due to vaccine shortage

COVID-19 vaccination drive was affected at several hospitals in Mumbai due to vaccine shortage.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G-north ward said due to shortage of vaccine the Mahim vaccine centre has stopped administering the beneficiaries and have asked them to come later in the afternoon as they expect stock likely to come in the next two hours.

“I have two centres which include Dharavi and Mahim, of which Mahim centre doesn’t have vaccine due to which they have closed the centres. Moreover, the civic body is sending the vaccine stock as per my information,” he said.

Meanwhile, vaccination was stalled at least two hospitals -- Fortis Hospital in Mulund and Sarvodaya hospital.

A day after the blistering attack from the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and I&B minister for poor vaccination management, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan and made a fresh appeal for the supply of more vaccine doses as the state has left with stock just for three days. He highlighted that for want vaccines in a number of districts the vaccination centres were closed.

Meanwhile, speaking about the effects of vaccine shortage, Health minister Rajesh Tope, in his today's press conference, informed that vaccination was affected in Satara, Sangli, Panvel, Buldhana. He also informed that the 26 vaccination centres were closed in Mumbai adding that the state govt is waiting for more vaccine doses from the Centre.

To gauge the reason for the surge in Maharashtra Central team has reached Mumbai and they will be visiting housing societies, jumbo covid centres and vaccination centres.