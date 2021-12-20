COVID-19: Thane logs 105 new cases, 1 more death

With the addition of 105 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,71,227, while one more death raised the toll to 11,601, an official said on Monday.

These new cases and death were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,997, while the death toll stands at 3,307, another official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 902 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 66,49,596, while nine deaths put the toll at 1,41,349, an official said.

The discharge of 767 people from hospitals during the day took the recovery count to 64,97,500, leaving the state with 7,068 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.71 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent, he added.

With 1,13,735 samples being examined during the day, the overall test count in Maharashtra went up to 6,76,84,674.

A state health department release said that Mumbai city reported 321 new cases and two deaths, taking the metropolis' tally to 7,67,050 and toll to 16,365.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 532 cases, it said.

Nashik division reported 79 cases, Pune division 249 cases, including 82 in Pune city, Kolhapur division 14 cases, Aurangabad division 13 cases, Latur division eight cases, Akola division two and Nagpur division five cases, it added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Positive 66,49,596, death toll 1,41,349, recoveries 64,97,500, total tests 6,76,84,674, tests today 1,13,735, active cases 7,068.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:03 PM IST