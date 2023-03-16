Covid-19 surge in Thane, 126 cases in last 15 days

File Photo

Maharashtra's Thane has registered 126 new corona cases in the last 15 days. Amid rising cases in the region the district health department has appealed to citizens to use face masks and has meanwhile increased Covid 19 rapid testing.

"Frequent changes in the environment"

One of the health officials from the Thane district health department said, "The increase in the number of epidemic diseases among citizens is due to the frequent changes in the environment. After the end of December, only one or two corona-infected patients were found in the district and gradually this ratio went to zero. Due to this, a positive picture was seen that the corona epidemic in the district has been completely controlled and the health systems of various municipal corporations in the district along with common citizens breathed a sigh of relief."

The health official further added, In the last fifteen days, 126 new patients have been registered in the district. 71 of these patients are from Thane city. In other cities, the number of patients is gradually increasing. We have appealed to the citizens to avoid going to crowded places for no reason and use a mask while walking in such places. Along with this, it has been clarified that if the citizens have symptoms like cold, fever, and sore throat then they should immediately go to the nearest hospital and get treatment on time."

"250 to 300 corona tests are being conducted every day"

Dr Kailas Pawar, chief surgeon, at Thane civil hospital said, "The weather has been cold in the morning and hot in the afternoon for the past few days. In addition to this, due to the rain falling in the middle, dew is spreading in the atmosphere for some time. Due to such a strange environment, the citizen is suffering from epidemic diseases like sore throat, cough, cold, and fever for the last ten to fifteen days. Due to this, there is a rush of patients suffering from such epidemic diseases in various hospitals in the district. In Thane district again 250 to 300 corona tests are being conducted every day."

Pawar further added, "Although the number of corona patients in the district is gradually increasing, all the infected have mild symptoms. At present, no patient infected with the H3N2 virus has been detected in the Thane district. But proper precautions are being taken by the health systems. It is also seen that the change in the environment is partly the main cause of epidemic diseases."