Coronavirus in Thane: Thane city records 364 new corona positive cases, four deaths

Thane city has recorded a total of 364 new corona positive cases and 4 deaths on Wednesday. So far, there are 3,542 active patients in the city, while, a total of 26,814 people have recovered from the infection.

With the addition of 4 deaths on Wednesday, the total death toll has reached 911 in Thane city.

The maximum number of cases were detected in Majiwada-Manpada area, with a total of 91 positive cases, while Naupada-Kopri reported 62 fresh corona positive cases, which is the second highest in the city. Meanwhile, less cases have been detected in Wagle areas with 13 cases and Mumbra, with 4 positive cases on Thursday.