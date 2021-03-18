COVID-19 surge: Imposing night curfew is necessary right now, says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Meanwhile, in order to counter the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to temporarily shift the Dadar flower market to an alternative location.

On Wednesday, at a high-profile meeting chaired by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, the possibility of temporarily shifting the market was discussed with senior officials of Mumbai Police.

The civic administration is looking at two options where the market could be shifted temporarily - MMRDA ground at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Somaiya Playground at Sion.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 2,377 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest single-day addition since October last year. With these new cases, the city's overall infection count rose to 3,49,958, as per official data.

The toll reached 11,547 after eight deaths were recorded during the day, this figure too being the highest in the metropolis since February 1. 876 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 3,20,754.

