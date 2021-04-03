COVID-19: Situation tense in Mumbai as 9,000 cases reported in 24 hours, highest since pandemic outbreak

The Covid-19 situation in Mumbai and rest of the state seems to have become more worrisome. For the first time since the pandemic hit us, Mumbai recorded 9,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours. Taking the total count to 4,41,282 cases till now. This is the highest single-day corona cases count for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Maharashtra reported close to 50,000 new corona cases on Saturday, out of which 49,447 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 29,53,523. Meanwhile, the state also reported 277 Covid deaths, increasing the death toll to 55,656 so far.

Meanwhile, the Covid death toll has increased to 11,751, with 27 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has dropped to 83 per cent and doubling rate has also reduced to 44 days from 46 days which was just a day before.

According to health experts, the cases will continue to rise sharply in the coming days before hitting a plateau. Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the state-appointed Task Force for the clinical management of critical patients, said that there will be a surge in Covid cases in the coming days. They are expecting to hit the plateau hopefully in this month after which the cases will start coming down gradually. “The daily cases have shot up as the state has increased daily testing in big numbers and also improved tracking contacts of Covid patients. The state will have to continue increasing testing figures till the positivity rate comes down to 5% or below to control the situation,” he said.