COVID-19: Schools, colleges, hostels shut after 30 students test positive in Maharashtra's Palghar

Alarmed by the incident in which 30 students and a teacher from an ashram school (government hostel) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the district administration has ordered indefinite closure of all government schools, private schools, colleges and hostels in Palghar. The school was sealed and the area declared as a containment zone.

As per fresh orders promulgated by district collector Dr. Manik Gursal, all government schools, colleges and private schools in Palghar will remain closed till further notice. Meanwhile, all government and private hostels in the district will remain closed from March 22 till further orders amid a worrying surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

The infected children and the teacher are undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 healthcare facility in Palghar. Run by the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), the Nandore ashramshala accommodates as many as 193 students from Class IX to Class XII.

Notably, around 79 people including students, teachers, and other staff of three other ashram schools including Hiradpada, Dabhosa and Vinwal areas in Jawhar had tested positive for novel coronavirus last week, setting the alarm bells ringing for the district administration. The cases were reported after some students displayed symptoms of viral infection.