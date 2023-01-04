COVID-19 preparedness by MBMC hits code of conduct hurdle amid MLC polls

MBMC Officials Inspecting a Covid Care Center |

In the wake of the explosive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in China, and some other countries across the globe, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had decided to ensure operational readiness of some of the Covid Care Centres (CCC) infrastructure including- oxygen availability, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, ventilators and human resources.

However, the preparations have run into hurdles due to the imposition of the model code of conduct to elect a representative to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Konkan Division Teachers’ constituency.

Although the elections are scheduled to be held on 30th January, the model code of conduct has already come into effect in all the districts of the Konkan division and will continue till 4, February.

As per election commission rules, any type of tender process has to be halted and no new decisions could be taken during the election code of conduct. Consequently, the process for procuring needed material and hiring contractual employees for the CCC has hit a hurdle.

“If at all we come across any eventualities related to the fresh wave of Covid-19 during the restricted period, the commissioner who has power in case of a looming crisis and disaster will take a call on the hiring process,” said deputy municipal commissioner (health), Sanjay Shinde.

Apart from hurdles in COVID-19 preparedness, the model code of conduct has also put brakes on various development-related work which were in the pipeline.