Mira Bhayandar: MBMC on alert mode amid fresh COVID threat           

Dilip Dhole during the meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: With an explosive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries across the globe, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is on alert mode to counter any type of emergency situation.

A high-level meeting comprising senior officials from the health department and experts from the medical fraternity was chaired by municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole to assess the Covid-19 situation, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of the vaccinations in the twin-city.

Apart from emphasizing on the need of keeping a tab and conducting RT-PCR tests of those entering the twin-city from other countries and ramping up vaccination drives, the commissioner directed health department officials to ensure operational readiness of some of the Covid Care Centres (CCC) infrastructure including- oxygen availability, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, ventilators and human resources.

After witnessing a steady decline in the number of fresh detections for the past several months, the number of active cases is now down to zero, following which CCC’s were closed in the twin-city.

“While there is no need to panic or believe in rumours, every citizen should follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour of wearing masks, santisation, avoid crowding and maintain physical distance. We are prepared to counter any emergency situation, however all those eligible should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.”

According to information sourced from the health department, a total of 7,65,805 eligible beneficiaries including- 6,576 healthcare workers, 5,143 frontline workers, 4,38,885 citizens in the 18-44 age bracket and 3,14,204 people aged 45 years and above had been identified for vaccinations.

The MBMC has so far administered 7.30,954 first doses and 7,10,169 second doses of the vaccine. However only 1,18,197 have taken the precautionary (booster) doses.