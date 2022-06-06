e-Paper Get App

COVID-19 positivity rate increasing in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; here's what govt planning to do

Maharashtra on Monday, June 6 recorded 1,036 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,429. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate is increasing in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

"We have taken a decision to increase testing in these districts. We appeal to people to wear masks and receive the vaccination," he added.

374 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,38,938. The recovery rate in the state is 98.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,10,77,258 laboratory samples 78,94,233 have been tested positive (09.74%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 933 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 72 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 3 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 6 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 3 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

