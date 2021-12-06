e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:10 PM IST

COVID-19 Omicron scare: Decision needed at national level on booster dose, says Ajit Pawar

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | PTI

Amid the scare from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said there is need to take a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.

Speaking after paying tribute to legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar here, he said information available showed that those who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had also got infected with the Omicron variant.

"Is booster dose required then? We have doses available today. There is a need to take a decision at the national level in this regard I think. There are different opinions about it. So, it should be told why it needs to be given or why it shouldn't. Only experts who have researched it (the infection) can talk about it," Pawar said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state administration are keeping a close tab on the current situation, the senior NCP leader said.

"The Centre too should take a strict position on patients coming from abroad in various states. It must be ensured rules are observed strictly at our international airports," he added.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:10 PM IST
