COVID-19: No decision on mask-free Maharashtra yet, says Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Amid rising COVID-19 cases due to a new variant in a couple of countries and the possible fourth wave of the pandemic, the Maharashtra Government has no plans for announcing mask free state as of now. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said wearing masks in public places is necessary considering the situation abroad. "'The state government has already relaxed various COVID-19 curbs but there is no decision yet on mask free Maharashtra,'' he noted.

Tope said the government has allowed the citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals and the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar by taking due care, caution and observing rules. As far as demand from various organisations and BJP for allowing the citizens to take out processions on Gudi Padwa, the minister stated that the Chief Minister will take a decision in this regard. ''I am confident that the Chief Minister will take a decision on the procession and the Chief Minister has the right to take a decision in this regard,"

Tope said the state government is making all efforts to increase the pace of vaccination so that the eligible beneficiaries will be vaccinated against Covid 19. As on March 29, the cumulative vaccination was recorded at 16,09,44,170.

Tope strongly justified the government's decision allowing only vaccinated people to commute in the Mumbai suburban trains saying it is aimed at increasing the vaccination rate. ''The decision on relaxation in the present vaccination norms in railways, buses and malls would be taken after discussion with the Task Force on COVID 19,'' he added.

The minister said there have been zero deaths due to COVID 19 in Maharashtra on March 29.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:50 PM IST