COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.09 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 29 has inoculated 16,09,44,170 people.

As per the state government data, 4,89,64,676 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,79,34,260 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,33,249 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,94,739 received their second dose. 11,18,180 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,61,254 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 24,00,480 have received their second.

As many as 12,04,956 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,240 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,87,500 of them have got their second dose. 3,27,785 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,420 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,94,735 got their second dose. 3,49,318 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on March 29 in Maharashtra

360333 in 10434 sessions

Cumulative 160944170

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/auPoiXqX1i — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 30, 2022

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 103 fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state for the second day running, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,73,722, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,780, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had recorded zero fatality and 110 coronavirus cases. This was the second consecutive day when the state has not recorded any death linked to COVID-19.

The department said 107 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 77,24,982.

There are now 960 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.11 per cent, it added.

Out of the 103 new cases, 36 were recorded in Mumbai, the department said.

Washim and Yatavmal districts in the Vidarbha region have zero active cases, the department said.

It said 33,919 swab samples were examined for detection of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted so far in the state to 7,93,08,018.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,73,722; fresh cases 103; death toll 1,47,780; recoveries 77,24,982; active cases 960; total tests 7,93,08,018.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ PM Modi hails Konkan Railway completing electrification of 741-kilometre route

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:53 AM IST