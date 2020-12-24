COVID-19 new strain: Maharashtra extends SOPs for international passengers from Europe, South Africa, Middle-East

In light of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) strain that has been detected in the United Kingdom (UK), the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra state government on Thursday issued an order to include Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa, and the Middle East.

A government order on this day detailed the extension of the SOPs 'Mission Begin Again' and stated that flights coming through the airports of Europe, South Africa, and Middle East shall be monitored "with immediate effect".

In addition to the earlier rules, the new addendum modifies a certain protocol for passengers coming in via flights from Europe, South Africa, and Middle-East.

According to the new order, asymptomatic passengers who have arrived in the aforementioned flights will not be required to immediately undergo an RT-PCR test. Instead, they will now be taken to a "paid institutional quarantine facility (hotel)".

However, RT-PCR test will be conducted between the fifth to the seventh day at the hotels, the cost of which will have to be borne by the quarantined passengers, the order states.

"If the report is found to be negative, the concerned passengers would be discharged from the institutional quarantine with seven days of mandatory home quarantine. If the test result is found positive, but the patient is asymptomatic, then he/she will be required to continue the institutional quarantine in the same hotel or in the COVID-19 hospital till 14 days," the order added.