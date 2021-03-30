COVID-19: Mumbai sees a dip in cases, 4,758 test positive on March 30

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 4,758 new Covid-19 cases. On March 28, the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year was recorded.

With this, total count of positive cases went up to 4,09,320. The city reported 10 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,661.

As per BMC reports, there are 49,167 active patients in the city.