COVID-19: Mumbai reports 3,056 fresh cases, 69 deaths on May 6

With the addition of 3,056 new COVID-19 caseson May 6, the city's infection tally rose to 6,68,355.

Mumbai reported 69 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 13,616, the data released by the civic body said.

Today, there were only 30,942 tests conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.

Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000. However, May 3 reported the lowest count rate with just 23,542 tests.