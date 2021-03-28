COVID-19: Mumbai registers highest peak in cases since pandemic outbreak as nearly 7,000 test positive

Mumbai on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike with 6,923 new Covid-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year.

With this, total count of positive cases went up to 3,98,674. The city reported 8 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,649.

As per BMC reports, there are 45,140 active patients in the city.