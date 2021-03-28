COVID-19: Mumbai registers highest peak in cases since pandemic outbreak as nearly 7,000 test positive

Mumbai on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike with 6,923 new Covid-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year.
With this, total count of positive cases went up to 3,98,674. The city reported 8 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,649.
As per BMC reports, there are 45,140 active patients in the city.
Maharashtra on Saturday (March 27) recorded 35,726 new COVID-19 cases. The previous highest single-day surge was 36,912 cases, which was recorded on Friday, March 26.
Besides, 166 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 54,073. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.02%.
14,523 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,00,056. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.58%.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday announced the imposition of a night curfew across the state from Sunday (March 28) amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with district collectors and divisional commissioners through video conferencing.
